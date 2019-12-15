Arte Concert Posts Live Stream Of AMON AMARTH / ARCH ENEMY Show In Oberhausen, Germany

On December 14th, Amon Amarth and Arch Enemy performed at König-Pilsener-Arena in Oberhausen, Germany. Arte concert has posted the complete footage of both sets, which was streamed live. Check it out below.

Setlists:

Arch Enemy

"The World Is Yours"

"War Eternal"

"My Apocalypse"

"Ravenous"

"Under Black Flags We March"

"The Eagle Flies Alone"

"First Day in Hell"

"Saturnine"

"As the Pages Burn"

"No Gods, No Masters"

"Dead Bury Their Dead"

"Nemesis"

Amon Amarth

"Raven's Flight"

"Runes to My Memory"

"Death in Fire"

"Deceiver of the Gods"

"First Kill"

"Fafner's Gold"

"Crack the Sky"

"The Way of Vikings"

"Prediction of Warfare"

"Shield Wall"

"Guardians of Asgaard"

"Raise Your Horns"

Encore:

"The Pursuit of Vikings"

"Twilight of the Thunder God"