ARTIFICIAL AGENT Release "Do You Love Me Or What" Music Video

"Dedicated to all you heavy metal ghosts and gobblins", Detroit’s Artificial Agent have released a video for "Do You Love Me", a track from the band's fourth studio album, Death Ray, released back in February.

As the legendary horror movie television host Sir Graves Ghastly would say, "So my dear hearts... Turn out your lights, roll down the shades, draw the drapes, cuddle up in your favorite spot by the telly, and glue your little eyes to your TV screen … for today’s TALE OF TERROR!"

The band previously released a video for “Eye For An Eye”, the opening track from Death Ray: