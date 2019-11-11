ARTIFICIAL AGENT Release "Waiting To Die" Lyric Video; Death Ray Album Due In February

Detroit-based hard rock/heavy metal band, Artificial Agent, has released an official lyric video for "Waiting To Die", the first track from their upcoming album, Death Ray. Watch below.

Artificial Agent have been working hard on their new release, Death Ray. This is the fourth studio album from the band. “Waiting to Die” is the first single from this heavy rock opus. Death Ray will be released in February 2020.

Stream/buy "Waiting To Die" here.