ARTILLERY - Expanded Reissue Of B.A.C.K. Album To Include Four Bonus Tracks

Metal Mind Productions will re-release B.A.C.K., the fourth studio album by Danish thrash metal legend Artillery, in a new digipack edition with four bonus tracks.

Denmark’s Artillery is one of Europe’s earliest exponents of thrash metal and the band’s contribution to the burgeoning genre is difficult to ignore. Due to Artillery’s demos being well distributed, the band gained worldwide recognition even before the release of their first official album; and the band’s first three studio albums, Fear Of Tomorrow, Terror Squad and By Inheritance, all assumed the status of classics in the thrash genre.

B.A.C.K. is their fourth studio album from 1999. The material was produced by Bo Lund and Artillery, and mixed by Andy Sneap. It was their first full-length album since By Inheritance, which came out nine years earlier. After the release of B.A.C.K., Artillery would break up again, but eventually reformed for a second time in 2007.

Expanded edition of B.A.C.K. is scheduled for worldwide release on June 8th.

Tracklisting:



"Cybermind"

"How Do You Feel"

"Out Of The Trash"

"Final Show"

"Www"

"Violent Breed"

"Theatrical Exposure"

"B.A.C.K."

"The Cure"

"Paparazzi"



Bonus tracks:

"Fly"

"Jester"

"Cybermind" (Rough Mix)

"Cybermind" (Live In Copenhagen 2008)