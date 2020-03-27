AS I LAY DYING Release "Destruction Or Strength" Single In Support Of Road Crew And Feeding San Diego Charity

As I Lay Dying have issued an unreleased track, "Destruction Or Strength", as a name-you-price download in order to show support for the band's road crew and the Feeding San Diego charity effort. The song was recorded during the recording sessison for the Shaped By Fire record in 2019. It is available on all streaming platforms including Bandcamp.

A message from the band:

"Buy the limited edition T-shirt at this location. All proceeds from this song and shirt will be aggregated and donated to the following:

AILD Road Crew:

Travel restrictions and responsible social-distancing measures have crippled the entire live event industry. While touring is a substantial part of a bands’ income, it is the entire source of financial sustenance for the hard working and talented crew it depends upon. A portion of everything raised will be distributed to our techs and production staff to help alleviate the financial strain of lost income and work opportunity. We love these people as family and want to help them through this the best we can.

Feeding San Diego:

With the closures of all schools in our state, Feeding San Diego is being extremely pro-active in distributing food to support students who previously relied on free and reduced priced school meals as their primary source of nutrition. Feeding San Diego is also continuing their efforts in providing hunger relief to senior citizens, low-income families, and all of the workers in our local hospitality, service, and tourist industries who are facing financial hardships from unemployment. The remainder of everything raised will be sent as a monetary contribution to this organization, to assist them in serving the hunger needs of our community.

We recognize this is an uneasy climate for everyone right now so there is no pressure to contribute. At the very least, we hope sharing unreleased music will have a positive impact for those of you excited to hear it.

Please be safe and kind to one another. We will get through this together."