AS I LAY DYING's Shaped By Fire Out Now; New Video Trailer Streaming

Nuclear Blast Records have released As I Lay Dying's seventh album, Shaped By Fire. Watch a new trailer below.

The band comments, "After so many years as a band, we’ve been very fortunate to have such a supportive fanbase to connect with through our music. Naturally that creates a lot of pressure to conjure up something that will resonate with other like-minded heavy music fans with a passion for melodic death metal, thrash, and hardcore.

"With creating Shaped By Fire, we pushed ourselves harder than ever before, reconnecting with our own sound while also forging newer elements and ideas we hadn’t explored in the past. It was an experience that has left us with an excited sense of accomplishment.

"Shaped By Fire will always mean a lot to us as it begins a new chapter for the band and we’re happy to finally share it with the rest of the world. Thanks to all the fans for your endless support, we hope to see you out on the road soon with a lot of new songs!"

Shaped By Fire was produced by the band and was mixed by Joseph McQueen at Sparrow Sound in Los Angeles, CA while mastering was completed by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound in Nashville, TN. The only exception was for the track “My Own Grave” which was produced by As I Lay Dying, co-produced by Drew Fulk and mixed by Adam “Nolly” Getgood. The artwork was created by Corey Meyers.

Shaped By Fire is available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- Vinyl

* Beer W/ Black Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 2000)

* Bone W/ Black Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 500)

* Red W/ Black Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 250)

* Orange / Black Swirl Vinyl (Limited to 250)

* Black Vinyl

* Clear Vinyl (Limited to 300)

- T-shirt Bundle (Includes CD digipak & t-shirt available in sizes: S-XXL)

Order your copy of Shaped By Fire in the format of your choice here.

Shaped By Fire tracklisting:

"Burn To Emerge"

"Blinded"

"Shaped By Fire"

"Undertow"

"Torn Between"

"Gatekeeper"

"The Wreckage"

"My Own Grave"

"Take What's Left"

"Redefined"

"Only After We've Fallen"

"The Toll It Takes"

"Blinded" video:

"Shaped By Fire" video:

"Redefined" video:

"My Own Grave" video:

As I Lay Dying tour dates and tickets here.

As I Lay Dying lineup:

Tim Lambesis - vocals

Nick Hipa - guitars

Phil Sgrosso - guitars

Josh Gilbert - bass guitar & vocals

Jordan Mancino - drums