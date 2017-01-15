AS LIONS Featuring BRUCE DICKINSON’s Son AUSTIN DICKINSON Release Official Lyric Video For "Bury My Dead"

As Lions, featuring vocalist Austin Dickinson (son of Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson), will release their debut full-length album, Selfish Age, on January 20th via Better Noise Records. The band has released a lyric video for the song "Bury My Dead", available below.

Selfish Age is the follow-up to As Lions’ debut EP Aftermath released earlier this year. Produced by award-winning producer David Bendeth (Of Mice & Men, Paramore, Bring Me The Horizon) and Kane Churko (Five Finger Death Punch, Disturbed, In This Moment), Selfish Age is an illustration of the band’s mission to create “the biggest, baddest hard rock we could, and on an almost cinematic scale.” The album’s 11 dynamic tracks are a study in contrasts, with the epic and evocative “Aftermath”, the crushing “Deathless” which targets the internet culture’s obsession with image, “Bury My Dead”, a hard-hitting personal statement complemented by stately piano tinklings, and the electro-tinged title track, “Selfish Age”.

Comprised of Austin Dickinson on vocals, guitarist and keyboardist Conor O’Keefe, guitarist Will Homer, bassist Stefan Whiting and drummer Dave Fee, As Lions showcase an evolution in British rock. Having already played sold out shows in the UK, As Lions are now leaving their imprint on the States during their US arena tour with Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, and Sixx:A.M..

Selfish Age tracklisting:

“Aftermath”

“The Suffering”

“Bury My Dead”

“Deathless”

“Selfish Age”

“White Flags”

“Pieces”

“World On Fire”

“One By One”

“The Fall”

“The Great Escape”

“Aftermath” video:

(Photo - John McMurtrie)