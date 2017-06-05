AS THICK AS THIEVES Release “Straight To Hell” Music Video

Formed in 2012, Arizona-based rock 'n' rugged five piece, As Thick As Thieves, have crafted a unique and honest sound with innuendos throughout their lyrics that encourage their listeners to think twice before making decisions. They launched with their debut record The Space Between Seconds in 2013, which was produced by Hiram Hernandez.

With the success of the record it caught the attention of Escape The Fate and The Dead Rabbits, where they toured across the country together in 2014. With significant praise the band continued to push on and opened for national acts: Devil You Know, Mushroomhead, Powerman 5000, Orgy, John5, Wednesday 13 and more.

After spending several years on the road the band unleashed their latest EP Whiskey Bent in 2016 which was also produced by Hiram Hernandez and featured single "Take You Down”.

Today, the band unleash their follow-up single for "Straight To Hell”, which has been featured on 98KUDP Arizona's hard rock station. The band dives in to their latest single, "Straight To Hell" by stating, “This is a song about someone completely losing tour with them self and with reality. The subject of the song alienates herself from family and friends and finds herself involved in even darker and dangerous situations."

Fans can watch the brand new "Straight From Hell" music video below: