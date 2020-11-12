ASHBA Blows Away The Holidays With “A Christmas Storm”

Ashba, world-renowned producer, songwriter and multiplatinum recording artist, creatively combines multiple genres with EDM into one unique, explosive sound as he continues his adventurous journey into an exciting genre.

Now, Ashba, one of the rock industry’s most technically brilliant guitarists, brings holiday cheer to the dance floor with his new single, “A Christmas Storm”. An instrumental mashup of holiday classics such as “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen”, “Carol Of The Bells”, “Joy To The World” and “Hark The Herald Angels Sing”, the song is mixed and mastered by three-time Grammy nominee Luca Pretolesi of Studio DMI (Steve Aoki, Diplo, Lil Jon). “A Christmas Storm” is available here.

Ashba, a world-renowned producer, songwriter and multiplatinum recording artist, has co-written or co-produced numerous hits for legendary artists ranging from Neil Diamond to Mötley Crüe. As a member of such notable bands including Beautiful Creatures, Sixx:A.M., and Guns N' Roses, he has captivated audiences for decades. With multiple chart-topping hits and millions of screaming fans around the world, Ashba continues to push new boundaries with his music.

Earlier this year, Ashba released videos for “Let’s Dance” featuring James Michael, and “Hypnotic” featuring Cali Tucker, both of which can be seen below.