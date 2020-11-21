ASHBA Creates Holiday Cheer With "A Christmas Storm"; Video

Ashba, world-renowned producer, songwriter and multiplatinum recording artist, creatively combines multiple genres with EDM into one unique, explosive sound as he continues his adventurous journey into an exciting genre.

Now, Ashba, one of the rock industry’s most technically brilliant guitarists, brings holiday cheer to the dance floor with his new single, “A Christmas Storm”. An instrumental mashup of four holiday classics: “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen”, “Carol Of The Bells”, “Joy To The World” and “Hark The Herald Angels Sing”, the song is mixed and mastered by three-time Grammy nominee Luca Pretolesi of Studio DMI (Steve Aoki, Diplo, Lil Jon). “A Christmas Storm” is available here.

Ashba recently appeared on 8 News Now Las Vegas to discuss “A Christmas Storm”:

“A Christmas Storm” video: