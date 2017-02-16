ASHES OF ARES - Drummer VAN WILLIAMS Departs Band

"We know it has been a while since you’ve heard from us, but that’s about to change," says Ashes Of Ares vocalist Matt Barlow and guitarist Freddie Vidalis (both formerly of Iced Earth). "Unfortunately though, there is an announcement we must make first. Founding member (and drummer) Van Williams (ex-Nevermore) has stepped down from Ashes Of Ares. This decision was both mutual and amicable, and we wish Van nothing but the best with Ghost Ship Octavius and any other future endeavors."

A word from Van reads: "Hello everyone, maybe not the best news of the day but not the worst... I’m writing you all today to let you know that I will be stepping down from drumming duties at Ashes Of Ares. The guys and I have discussed this for a while and we are all good. I think with all that has been going on in my/families life this past year and juggling the bands I didn’t give my family and bands 110% of time each deserves. My Ghost Ship Octavius schedule is growing more demanding of time and it’s not fair to give Ashes less than 100%, so I feel it only best that they find someone that can give their all in the current timeframe as both bands are working on new albums and planning shows at the moment. To Matt and Freddie, I love the shit outta both of you bastards and I know the next one is going to be killer. To all our fans that have supported us and especially Ashes Of Ares - Brazil Under Ashes and Ashes Of Ares - German Legion for supporting us, thank you so much! On a good note, my wife has been doing much, much better so we are very happy to be living and taking everyday as a blessing! Thank you all for supporting us through some very dark times. So really it's not all that bad news... Ashes Of Ares will continue and put out a great record, and you also get another cool Ghost Ship Octavius album from me and my fellow ghouls. So without further ado stay tuned for new Ashes of Ares and new Ghost Ship Octavius."

What does that mean for the future of Ashes Of Ares? It means Matt and Freddie are continuing on. "Eight songs are written, and two or three more will be finished up soon (and possibly some bonus tracks on top of that), then we can begin pre-production. So basically, we will fully record demo versions of all the songs to appear on the album to make sure they are how we want them before recording the final versions. Thank you to everyone who has been checking in on us and asking when you will get new material. Now you know, so stay tuned for more news soon!"