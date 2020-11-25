ASHES OF ARES Feat. Former ICED EARTH Members To Release Throne Of Iniquity EP In December; Includes KANSAS, CHICAGO Covers

On December 18, the legendary heavy metal duo of Matt Barlow and Freddie Vidales will release their super limited on 300 copies, handcrafted 12” black vinyl EP, Throne Of Iniquity, that comes with the brand new Ashes Of Ares song “Throne Of Iniquity” and two cover tracks, Chicago's “25 Or 6 To 4” and “Dust In The Wind” by Kansas.

For the recordings, the duo was reinforced by Kyle Taylor on drums and Ray Hunter of Bastion's Wake who plays the acoustic guitar on “Dust In The Wind”. This EP will be also available as digital stream/download and is the forerunner of the band’s third full-length album that will follow later in 2021.

Says Matt Barlow: “Freddie and I would like to thank all of the folks that made the Throne Of Iniquity EP come to life. It is our honor to have been able to work on two classic rock cover songs, from bands that helped shape music history. We are also very excited to give you a brand new AoA tune that will help introduce you to our next full length

Throne Of Iniquity will be released Via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records, physically and digitally worldwide on December 18. Pre-order links here.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Throne Of Iniquity"

Side B:

"25 Or 6 To 4" (Chicago cover)

"Dust in the Wind" (Kansas cover)

Ashes Of Ares is:

Matt Barlow - Vocals

Freddie Vidales - Guitars, Bass

- Drums recorded by Kyle Taylor

- Acoustic guitars for "Dust In The Wind" recorded by Ray Hunter