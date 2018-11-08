ASHES OF ARES Featuring Former ICED EARTH Members Explain Songs From Well Of Souls Album; Video

US heavy metal band Ashes Of Ares, featuring former Iced Earth members Matt Barlow and Freddie Vidales, will release their new album, Well Of Souls, tomorrow (Friday, November 9th) on digipack CD, 2LP black vinyl, and limited 2LP black/turquoise splatter vinyl via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records.

In the video below, Matt and Freddie discuss the songs on the album:

Well Of Souls album details below.

Well Of Souls tracklisting:

"Consuming The Mana"

"The Alien"

"Unworthy"

"Soul Searcher"

"Sun Dragon"

"Transcending"

"Let All Despair"

"In the Darkness"

"Spirit Of Man"

"Time Traveler"

"The God Of War"

"You Know My Name" (Bonus Track)

"Let All Despair" video: