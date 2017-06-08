ASIA Co-Founders’ ICON Announces Mainstream Release Of Urban Psalm On 2CD/1DVD

The collaboration of the Asia co-founders John Wetton and Geoff Downes' iCon has led to the formation of Epicon Records (via Cherry Red) and its first release of Urban Psalm as a 2CD/1DVD set. The release was planned before John Wetton's death in January 2017 and is fully approved by Geoff Downes and the Wetton Estate.

The concert was filmed at the iconic St Mary-le-Bow church in London and features a unique set including iCon songs, heritage tracks and the greatest hits of Asia. This release of Urban Psalm is the first in a series of definitive re-releases of the iCon catalogue.

The Urban Psalm recording also features Dave Kilminster (Roger Waters, Keith Emerson) on guitars, Pete Riley (whom John called “the best drummer in the world” and played with Keith Emerson alongside Dave), Panic Room's Anne-Marie Helder on vocals and ELO's Hugh McDowell played cello.

Of the release Geoff Downes said: “Urban Psalm emerged out of a very special one-time concert featuring the music of John and I. Set in an historic church in London, the concert was recorded and filmed. Concert goers received a DVD as part of their attendance. Few people had the opportunity to see this live and until now has had very limited fan-based distribution.”

The setting was historic and intimate and the film has not been shared widely until now, although fans came from around the world to participate. You're in for a rare treat! Order via the links below:

- 2CD/1DVD

- Digital