ASKING ALEXANDRIA Perform "Someone, Somewhere" Acoustically For US Marines; Video

May 28, 2018, an hour ago

news asking alexandria

ASKING ALEXANDRIA Perform "Someone, Somewhere" Acoustically For US Marines; Video

On March 19th 2018, Asking Alexandria traveled from Phoenix, Arizona to Camp Schwab in Okinawa, Japan to perform for The US Marine Corps. The song "Someone, Somewhere" was reimagned to celebrate and honour the incredible servicemen, servicewomen and their families around the world. The band released the following video earlier today, on Memorial Day: 

Asking Alexandria's next show is June 3rd in Nuremberg, Germany at Rock im Park. To view their complete tour schedule, click here.

 



Featured Audio

IMMORTAL - "Northern Chaos Gods" (Nuclear Blast)

IMMORTAL - "Northern Chaos Gods" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

MILLENNIAL REIGN - "Break The Tide"

MILLENNIAL REIGN - "Break The Tide"

Latest Reviews