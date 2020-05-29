ASPHALT VALENTINE Launch “Twisted Road” Video

HighVolMusic artists Asphalt Valentine have released their new video for “Twisted Road”. The video is the second from the album of the same title and was directed and produced by Matt Bryant of Music Cinematic.

Twisted Road was released on February 28 through the HighVolMusic label and is the third release from the band.

Says the band: “This album is some of best material we've written and recorded to date. We feel that this body of work is incredible and hope that the public agrees."

Asphalt Valentine are currently rescheduling dates due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



"The Only" video: