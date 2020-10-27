ASTAROTH INCARNATE Announce Livestream Concert Performance Featuring Two Full Sets

Toronto-based black metal band Astaroth Incarnate have checked in with the following announcement:

"Spawns! Astaroth Incarnate are hosting a one of a kind, online live streamed performance on November 14th. Tickets are priced at $6.66 CAD and you can purchase them from the ticket link at the event page! All of the earnings from this show will go directly towards funding our first 60 minute long full length album. This will be a full production theatrical Astaroth Incarnate show with four rotating cameras, lighting, live pro audio mix and our Blood Witch sacrifices.

We will be playing two full sets. First with our entire debut EP Omnipotence, followed by a live interview where you can talk to us directly! Finally, new songs from our Ascendance EP and one never before played song from our upcoming full length album.

You made this possible! We couldn't have survived this long without your undying support spawns. So join us for this very special night!"

