ASTRAL DOORS Guitarist JOACHIM NORDLUND Talks New '80s Melodic Rock Solo Project DREAMS OF AVALON

Joachim Nordlund has been the guitarist for Astral Doors since 2002. After nine albums and numerous tour cycles, the band is currently on a "creative break." Nordlund has been a part of side projects before, but he’s never released a true solo album. On August 28, 2020 Metalville Records will release Joachim Nordlund’s Dreams Of Avalon, Beyond the Dream. Nordlund’s affinity for '80s Melodic Rock is front and center on this release. Following is an excerpt from Metal Express Radio's recent interview with Nordlund

MER: If I knew absolutely nothing about Dreams Of Avalon, how would you describe the music to me?

Nordlund: "I have taken all the things that I love about '80s melodic rock, like big choruses, a lot of keyboards and catchy melodies, and put that into my songs. I don’t want to invent the wheel one more time here, so I think that all of you that like this kind of music will find it very familiar. And at the same time I have my own unique way of express myself. That’s what I hope anyway. I try to put a lot of emotions into the songs."

MER: How does the music of Dreams Of Avalon differ from your work with Astral Doors?

Nordlund: "It differs quite a lot I should say. The music in Astral Doors is based on heavy/groovy guitar riffing with Patrik’s scouring voice on top of it. It’s Heavy Metal and very powerful. The music I make for Dreams Of Avalon is the opposite to that. It’s more light and the songs are often in major keys, which I think gives it a different touch. That would never work in Astral Doors."

MER: You’ve been making music with Astral Doors since 2003 and have been a member of couple other bands over the years, but Beyond the Dream is your first solo album. Is the material on the album music you have been collecting over the years that hadn’t worked out for other projects, or is this more recent material you put together specifically for Dreams of Avalon?

Norlund: "Actually both. When we decided to take a break with Astral Doors last year I saw an opportunity to write more songs on my own. I already had four songs laying around that I didn’t know what to do with, so I continued in that vein those songs were written. And last fall I had songs for a full album and lucky for me my record label liked what they heard and wanted to release it. And Dreams Of Avalon was born."

