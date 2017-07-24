AT THE GATES Frontman TOMAS LINDBERG Talks THE LURKING FEAR's Debut Album In New Interview (Audio)

Metal Wani's Editor In Chief Owais 'Vitek' Nabi recently spoke with The Lurking Fear / At The Gates frontman Tomas Lindberg.

Lindberg discusses the upcoming album from The Lurking Fear, Out Of The Voiceless Grave, what led to the creation of this band, balancing his life as a teacher and a frontman of multiple metal bands, goal to bring back the essence of death metal, musical direction of the album with thrash, death metal elements, raw and organic production due to the nature of the old school music.

He also talks about balancing brutality on this album, his opinions on whether metalheads will compare this album with At The Gates sound, difference in creative process between ATG and The Lurking Fear, his opinion on vocals and lyrical content on this album and why metalheads need to give this album a chance to get a good understanding of the sound of The Lurking Fear.

Lindberg throws light on current status of upcoming At The Gates album slated to release early 2018, lineup changes with Jonas Björler stepping up as a main songwriter in the band, the musical direction of the album with songs going back to roots and how the band is planning to write songs with fan expectations after Slaughter Of The Soul and At War With Reality.

The Lurking Fear will release their debut album, Out Of The Voiceless Grave, worldwide on August 11th via Century Media Records. A video for the album’s second single, “The Infernal Dread”, by Martin Ahx / Matokiller Graphics, can be seen below. The track can also be streamed on Spotify.

Vocalist Tomas Lindberg checked in with the following comment about the track and its clip: “With this clip we really tried to catch the essence of the raging madness of a live show with The Lurking Fear: raw, unrelenting, pure death metal terror. The whole idea of the band is to capture the unnerving, disturbing emotional impact of death metal, and that´s also what we bring to the stage. Catch us live to get a glimpse of the madness yourself! The song itself is our death metal anthem, presenting the core elements of our sound in its rawest and simplest form."

Out Of The Voiceless Grave, which was recorded at Welfare Sounds (Bombus, RAM, Bombs Of Hades, etc.) in Gothenburg, Sweden, will be available as special edition Digipak CD, Gatefold LP on 180gr. vinyl with a poster and as Digital Download. The album’s LP edition will be available on classic black vinyl as well as on limited coloured runs as follows: Silver vinyl (200x copies CM Distro Europe), clear vinyl (200x copies, Sweden) and golden vinyl (300x copies CM USA).

Tomas Lindberg commented on the album’s intense artwork, which was designed by Stefan Thanneur: "Stefan Thanneur understood the vision I had for "Out Of The Voiceless Grave" straight away. He has portrayed the exact same nightmare vortex of interstellar death and terror that I envisioned when I wrote the lyrics and came up with the concept. Pure cosmic evil. Even more twisted madness than my imagination could portray. I have been very happy to work with yet another great talent. You can never get enough tentacles."

Out Of The Voiceless Grave tracklisting:

“Out Of The Voiceless Grave”

“Vortex Spawn”

“The Starving Gods Of Old”

“The Infernal Dread”

“With Death Engraved In Their Bones”

“Upon Black Winds”

“Teeth Of The Dark Plains”

“The Cold Jaws Of Death”

“Tongued With Foul Flames”

“Winged Death”

“Tentacles Of Blackened Horror”

“Beneath Menacing Sands”

The Lurking Fear recently launched the single track “Winged Death (EP Version)” streaming below:

You can obtain “Winged Death” via online outlets such as iTunes and Spotify.

The 7” EP, which features the songs "Tongued With Foul Flames", "The Infernal Dread" and "Winged Death", can ordered here.

A video teaser for the self-titled 7” EP can be seen below:

The Lurking Fear lineup:

Tomas Lindberg (At The Gates / Disfear) - Vocals

Jonas Stålhammar (God Macabre / Bombs Of Hades) - Guitar

Fredrik Wallenberg (Skitsystem) - Guitar

Andreas Axelson (Disfear / Tormented) - Bass

Adrian Erlandsson (At The Gates) - Drums

