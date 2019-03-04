AT THE GATES Premier Official Live Video For "Daggers Of Black Haze"; Further Tour Dates Confirmed

At The Gates, who landed at #3 on BraveWords' BravePicks 2018 list with their To Drink From The Night Itself album, recently wrapped up comprehensive touring campaigns with several sold-out shows across North America as well as all over Europe together with Behemoth and Wolves In The Throne Room, yet show no sign of slowing down with the promotion of the album.

Therefore, At The Gates have not only just announced several additional summer festival appearances and further international shows, but are also now launching a live video for the track “Daggers Of Black Haze“, captured on the latest European tour.

Catch At The Gates on the following dates:

March

2 - Umeå, Sweden - House Of Metal Festival

22 - Kiev, Ukraine - Pochayna Event Hall + Powerwolf

23 - Moscow, Russia - Zil Arena

25 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Club Zal

April

12 - Tilburg, The Netherlands - Roadburn Festival

24 - Canberra, Australia - Basement + The Haunted & Witchery *

25 - Brisbane, Australia - Triffid + The Haunted & Witchery

26 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar + The Haunted & Witchery

27 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watt’s + The Haunted & Witchery

28 - Hobart / Tasmania, Australia - Odeon Theatre *

30 - Wellington, New Zealand - Valhalla + The Haunted *

May

1 - Auckland, New Zealand - Whammy + The Haunted *

31- June 1 - Antwerp -, Belgium - Antwerp Metal Fest

June

5-8 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

14 - Donington Park, UK - Download Festival *

28-30 - Ferropolis, Germany - Full Force Festival

July

13-15 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival *

August

2-3 - Borgholm, Sweden - Borgholm Brinnar Festival *

7-11 - Hampshire, UK - Boomtown Fair *

15-18 - St-Nolff, France - Motorcultor Festival

September

6 - Hüttikon, Switzerland - Meh Suff! Festival *

More dates to be announced soon.

(Photo - Ester Segarra)