AT THE GATES Premier Official Live Video For "Daggers Of Black Haze"; Further Tour Dates Confirmed
March 4, 2019, an hour ago
At The Gates, who landed at #3 on BraveWords' BravePicks 2018 list with their To Drink From The Night Itself album, recently wrapped up comprehensive touring campaigns with several sold-out shows across North America as well as all over Europe together with Behemoth and Wolves In The Throne Room, yet show no sign of slowing down with the promotion of the album.
Therefore, At The Gates have not only just announced several additional summer festival appearances and further international shows, but are also now launching a live video for the track “Daggers Of Black Haze“, captured on the latest European tour.
Catch At The Gates on the following dates:
March
2 - Umeå, Sweden - House Of Metal Festival
22 - Kiev, Ukraine - Pochayna Event Hall + Powerwolf
23 - Moscow, Russia - Zil Arena
25 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Club Zal
April
12 - Tilburg, The Netherlands - Roadburn Festival
24 - Canberra, Australia - Basement + The Haunted & Witchery *
25 - Brisbane, Australia - Triffid + The Haunted & Witchery
26 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar + The Haunted & Witchery
27 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watt’s + The Haunted & Witchery
28 - Hobart / Tasmania, Australia - Odeon Theatre *
30 - Wellington, New Zealand - Valhalla + The Haunted *
May
1 - Auckland, New Zealand - Whammy + The Haunted *
31- June 1 - Antwerp -, Belgium - Antwerp Metal Fest
June
5-8 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival
14 - Donington Park, UK - Download Festival *
28-30 - Ferropolis, Germany - Full Force Festival
July
13-15 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival *
August
2-3 - Borgholm, Sweden - Borgholm Brinnar Festival *
7-11 - Hampshire, UK - Boomtown Fair *
15-18 - St-Nolff, France - Motorcultor Festival
September
6 - Hüttikon, Switzerland - Meh Suff! Festival *
More dates to be announced soon.
(Photo - Ester Segarra)