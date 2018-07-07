AT THE GATES Singer Says New Album “Has The Same Kind Of Energy As The Red In The Sky Is Ours”

At The Gates frontman Tomas Lindberg was interviewed by KaaosTV before the band’s show at Tuska Open Air in Helsinki, Finland on June 30th, 2018. About their latest triumph, To Drink From The Night Itself, Lindberg says: “It seems they really understood what we tried to do with this one. It’s a bit darker, more aggressive. The production is a bit rougher. It has the same kind of energy as our debut record, The Red In The Sky Is Ours. Revolutionary so to speak. I think people enjoyed it after the more clean At War With Reality.”





Check out the entire chat below:





