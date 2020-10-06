AT THE GATES To Hit The Studio In November - "We Can’t Wait For You To Hear What We Have Been Working On!"

Swedish melodic death metal band, At The Gates, will enter the studio to begin recording their seventh full-length, and the follow-up to 2018's To Drink From The Night Itself, in November.

The band's Instagram page has been updated with a photo of drummer Adrian Erlandsson, and the following caption: "One month til we hit the studio to record our new album!! The preparations are going well and we can’t wait for you to hear what we have been working on!!"



Stay tuned for updates on At The Gates' forthcoming new album.

(Photo - Ester Segarra)