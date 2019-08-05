AT THE GATES To Perform Slaughter Of The Soul Album In Its Entirety At Wacken Open Air 2020

At The Gates have been confirmed to perform at Wacken Open Air 2020 in Wacken, Germany, which will run from July 30th - August 1st. The band has checked in with the following update:

"Wacken metalheads! At the Gates will perform a very special 25-years anniversary set performing the Slaughter of the Soul album in its entirety. See you all there..."

ARTE Concert has posted video of At The Gates' entire June 29th performance at With Full Force XXVI in Gräfenhainichen, Germany. Watch below.

Setlist:

"To Drink From The Night Itself"

"Slaughter Of The Soul"

"At War With Reality"

"A Stare Bound In Stone"

"Cold"

"Death And The Labyrinth"

"The Colours Of The Beast"

"Suicide Nation"

"The Book Of Sand (The Abomination)"

"Blinded By Fear"

"The Night Eternal"

Find the band's live itinerary here.