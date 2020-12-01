At The Movies Featuring SOILWORK, THERION, HAMMERFALL, PRETTY MAIDS And KING DIAMOND Members Cover WHAM! Hit "Last Christmas" (Video)
December 1, 2020, an hour ago
The At The Movies project - launched by Pretty Maids guitarist Chris Laney due to the COVID-19 lockdown - caught fire over the course of the year, with many fans asking that the '80s soundtrack covers be made available as digital platform streams, or on CD and vinyl. That has since been made a reality, and the project has fired up once again for a cover of the Wham! hit "Last Chtistmas". It is now available on most digital platforms.
The core At The Movies players are as follows:
Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork) - lead vocals
Linnéa Vikström Egg (Therion) - backing vocals
Chris Laney (Pretty Maids) - guitars
Allan Sørensen (Royal Hunt, Pretty Maids) - drums
Morten Sandager (Pretty Maids) - keyboards
Pontus Norgren (HammerFall) - guitars
Pontus Egberg (King Diamond) - bass
Stay tuned for updates.