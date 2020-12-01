At The Movies Featuring SOILWORK, THERION, HAMMERFALL, PRETTY MAIDS And KING DIAMOND Members Cover WHAM! Hit "Last Christmas" (Video)

The At The Movies project - launched by Pretty Maids guitarist Chris Laney due to the COVID-19 lockdown - caught fire over the course of the year, with many fans asking that the '80s soundtrack covers be made available as digital platform streams, or on CD and vinyl. That has since been made a reality, and the project has fired up once again for a cover of the Wham! hit "Last Chtistmas". It is now available on most digital platforms.

The core At The Movies players are as follows:

Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork) - lead vocals

Linnéa Vikström Egg (Therion) - backing vocals

Chris Laney (Pretty Maids) - guitars

Allan Sørensen (Royal Hunt, Pretty Maids) - drums

Morten Sandager (Pretty Maids) - keyboards

Pontus Norgren (HammerFall) - guitars

Pontus Egberg (King Diamond) - bass

Stay tuned for updates.