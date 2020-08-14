At The Movies Featuring SOILWORK, THERION, HAMMERFALL, PRETTY MAIDS And KING DIAMOND Members Streaming The Soundtrack Of Your Life Vol 1. Bonus Cover "Far From Over"

The At The Movies project - launched by Pretty Maids guitarist Chris Laney due to the COVID-19 lockdown - caught fire over the last several months, with many fans asking that the '80s soundtrack covers be made available as digital platform streams, or on CD and vinyl. They have checked in with the following update:

"You guys have been the best!! We are now over 230% on the Indiegogo campaign and albums are getting pressed at the pressing plant as we write this. We still have 6 days to go on the campaign so make sure you get hold of these one-of-a-kind limited issues of the album.

Ok, so here we are…. time to reveal the bonus track of the album. Hope you love it as much as we do, progressive but sweet as candy!

'Far From Over' taken from the 1983 soundtrack, Staying Alive, (Frank Stallone/ Vince DiCola). It was a top-ten US single in September 1983, peaking at #10 on the Billboard Top 100. It also charted at #2 in Canada.

So people, see you in a few weeks for a new exciting and fun season! We love ya!"

The core At The Movies players are as follows:

Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork) - lead vocals

Linnéa Vikström Egg (Therion) - backing vocals

Chris Laney (Pretty Maids) - guitars

Allan Sørensen (Royal Hunt, Pretty Maids) - drums

Morten Sandager (Pretty Maids) - keyboards

Pontus Norgren (HammerFall) - guitars

Pontus Egberg (King Diamond) - bass

Check out the pre-order page for The Soundtrack Of Your Life Vol 1. here or go to the official At The Movies Facebook page.

Available items:

• Hi-res digital album download

• CD

• Colored Vinyl A

• Colored Vinyl B

• T-shirt A (sizes S-XXL)

• T-shirt B (sizes S-XXL)

• CD + Bonus DVD (with all the videos plus interviews) in a retro VHS cover

• CD + T-shirt bundle

• Vinyl + T-shirt bundle

• CD + DVD + T-shirt bundle

• The BIG bundle (CD, DVD, Vinyl A, Vinyl B, T-shirt A, T-shirt B

Stay tuned for updates.