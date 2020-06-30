At The Movies Featuring SOILWORK, THERION, HAMMERFALL, PRETTY MAIDS And KING DIAMOND Members To Release Soundtrack Covers Compilation On CD, Digital and Vinyl LP; Details Available

Over the last couple months, the At The Movies project - launched by Pretty Maids guitarist Chris Laney due to the COVID-19 lockdown - has caught fire, with many fans asking / demanding / pleading that the '80s soundtrack covers be made available as digital platoform streams, or on CD and vinyl. They have issued the following update:

"Greetings people of Movieland! Since we started At The Movies in the wake of the Corona lockdown we have received a lot of requests to make the music available on CD, vinyl or other physical formats. We really want to make this happen but as we are just a bunch of Corona-stranded musicians trying to have fun with good music, we don’t have a label or anything behind us and we basically need to raise some money to make this a reality.

So, starting Wednesday, July 1st you can order our music, all ten songs plus one bonus track, in a variety of formats listed below. To start with we will keep this open for six weeks and as soon as we have reached the start-up cost we will start production and send the items out to you as fast as possible.

Available items:

• Hi-res digital album download

• CD

• Colored Vinyl A

• Colored Vinyl B

• T-shirt A (sizes S-XXL)

• T-shirt B (sizes S-XXL)

• CD + Bonus DVD (with all the videos plus interviews) in a retro VHS cover

• CD + T-shirt bundle

• Vinyl + T-shirt bundle

• CD + DVD + T-shirt bundle

• The BIG bundle (CD, DVD, Vinyl A, Vinyl B, T-shirt A, T-shirt B

As a bonus we are also offering a few 'Super Specials' at this time. How about the chance to have your song mixed by our own star producer Chris Laney, or to have Allan play drums on your favorite track, or keyboards by Morten? Or better yet, how about the chance to have dinner with a few of the guys at Garlic And Shots in Stockholm?"

The core At The Movies players are as follows:

Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork) - lead vocals

Linnéa Vikström Egg (Therion) - backing vocals

Chris Laney (Pretty Maids) - guitars

Allan Sørensen (Royal Hunt, Pretty Maids) - drums

Morten Sandager (Pretty Maids) - keyboards

Pontus Norgren (HammerFall) - guitars

Pontus Egberg (King Diamond) - bass

Stay tuned for updates.