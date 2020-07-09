At The Movies: PRETTY MAIDS Guitarist CHRIS LANEY Talks Launching The Project, Future Plans - "It All Came Together Beautifully; It's So Much Fun To Do"

Over the last couple months, the At The Movies project - launched by Pretty Maids guitarist Chris Laney due to the COVID-19 lockdown - has caught fire, with many fans asking / demanding / pleading that the '80s soundtrack covers be made available as digital platform streams, or on CD and vinyl. They recently announced a crowdfunding campaign was in the works to make that happen, as this is an independent venture.

Laney recently guested on the Steve Price Rock Show and discussed how and why the project came about, and the future of At The Movies. Check out the interview below.

Following is the latest update from the At The Movies crew:

"Movie fans around the world! Time has finally arrived where we can cut the ribbon and let you all into our shop! You can now buy CDs, Vinyls, Shirts, DVDs and a lot more.

At The Movies proudly present: The Soundtrack Of Your Life Vol 1. The first 10 songs + 1 bonus track and a lot more...

Thanks for the support!"

Check out the pre-order page here or go to the official At The Movies Facebook page.

Available items:

• Hi-res digital album download

• CD

• Colored Vinyl A

• Colored Vinyl B

• T-shirt A (sizes S-XXL)

• T-shirt B (sizes S-XXL)

• CD + Bonus DVD (with all the videos plus interviews) in a retro VHS cover

• CD + T-shirt bundle

• Vinyl + T-shirt bundle

• CD + DVD + T-shirt bundle

• The BIG bundle (CD, DVD, Vinyl A, Vinyl B, T-shirt A, T-shirt B

The core At The Movies players are as follows:

Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork) - lead vocals

Linnéa Vikström Egg (Therion) - backing vocals

Chris Laney (Pretty Maids) - guitars

Allan Sørensen (Royal Hunt, Pretty Maids) - drums

Morten Sandager (Pretty Maids) - keyboards

Pontus Norgren (HammerFall) - guitars

Pontus Egberg (King Diamond) - bass

Stay tuned for updates.