ATARAXY To Release When All Hope Fades Album In February

Spain's Ataraxy are set to return next year with the release of When All Hope Fades. The album comes on the heels of the 2016 “The Festival / The Tomb” single and marks the band's first full-length since Revelations of the Ethereal (2012).

Dark Descent Records premiered album track "Matter Lost in Time" on the label's most recent digital sampler.

Dark Descent Records will release When All Hope Fades on CD, cassette and digital on February 16th. Vinyl treatment coming through Me Saco Un Ojo Records.

With a certain maturity and poise, a sense of deep-set misery almost pushes the record into death-doom territory. Almost...but not quite. The sound remains tensely energetic, albeit with a sense of space, time and songcraft which is more impressive than ever.

Gruesomely textured wraith-like melodies intertwine monstrously hammering double-bass rhythms, the delicate interplay of guitar harmonies threading a perfect line between devious subtlety and straight-ahead bludgeon.

Perhaps above all else, the gasping tortured vocals imbue a horrific terror upon the listener. It is the sum of all parts which so masterfully elevate Ataraxy above their peers. Few others have scaled such heights; in this timeless classic we witness a band enter the pantheon of death metal royalty.

“Matter Lost In Time”: