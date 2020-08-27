ATHEIST Announce Rescheduled Dates For Enthralled In Europe Tour; “And The Psychic Saw” Quarantine Playthrough Video Released

Atheist are widely regarded by those in the know as the pioneers of technical death metal, influencing many of today’s top technical extreme metal bands. Atheist was set to return to Europe and the UK for the first time since 2011 with the Enthralled In Europe Tour in September of 2020. Due to the pandemic the tour has been rescheduled for February/March 2021. The lineup remains as Atheist with support from Cadaver, Svart Crown and From Hell.

During quarantine, members Daniel Martinez, Chris Martin, Yoav-Ruiz Feingold and Anthony Medaglia kept their chops and produced a series of playthrough videos. The first was for the track "Mother Man" from Atheist second album, Unquestionable Presence. The latest instalment brings up "And The Psychic Saw", also from the Unquestionable Presence. Both videos can be viewed below.

Vocalist Kelly Shaefer comments on the new video: “This is the second of our playthrough videos - ‘And The Psychic Saw’! We wanted to lay this on you metalheads from the new band. It is a notoriously difficult song to play so when the new guys wanted to add this to the set I was reluctant. It is one of my favorite songs, even my co-founder Steve Flynn was always cautious about pulling this song off live so we rarely tried it...and along came these young monsters who just crushed it. So of course I said fuck yes, let's add it to the set. We performed this on several of the dates on our last tour with Cattle Decapitation. These guys just nailed it!!! I couldn’t be more proud to introduce you to Atheist 2020. Enjoy!!!”

“And The Psychic Saw” playthrough video:

"Mother Man" playthrough video:

Don’t miss Atheist as they team up with powerhouses Cadaver and Svart Crown for a terrifying tour through Europe and the UK in February/March 2021!

The Norwegian Cadaver, founded by Anders Odden (Satyricon, Order) is a prime example of a true Nordic mindset when it comes to death metal. One of the first Norwegian extreme metal bands, re-gathered for the first time since 2004, is coming back to life with Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth, ex-Soilwork) on drums. The band will present its new digital EP titled DGAF, just released through Nuclear Blast.

The French blackened death metal monsters Svart Crown will join this powerful lineup with their brand new fifth studio album Wolves Among The Ashes, released earlier this year through Century Media. Five albums and over ten years of heavy touring made Svart Crown one of the French bands a true lover of death metal should see anytime they come by.

A heavy metal horror concept band From Hell, each recording of which is intended to be its own horror story, will complement this tour. On this leg, the US-based metallers will present their new concept album Rats & Ravens.

The tour will be complemented by opening acts such as Critical Mess (Germany), Typhus (Greece), and one more band to be announced soon.

Carefully flex your neck and keep yourself hydrated so that your body is in good shape when this lineup comes to your town and slams your face with a pristine death metal wall of sound.

Tour dates:

February

16.02 - TBA

17.02 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube *

18.02 - Cottbus, Germany - Gladhouse *

19.02 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice *

20.02 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randall *

21.02 - Brasov, Romania - Club Rockstadt *

22.02 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club *

23.02 - Sofia, Bulgaria - MIxtape 5 *

24.02 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra *

25.02 - TBA *

26.02 - Venice, Italy - Revolver Club +

27.02 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club +

28.02 - Milan, Italy - Slaughter Club +

March

1.03 - Marseille, France - Jas Rod +

2.03 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Upload +

3.03 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Caracol +

4.03 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club +

5.03 - Porto, Portugal - Metalpoint +

6.03 - Zaragoza, Spain - C.C. Valdefierro +

7.03 - Toulouse, France - L’usine A Musique º

8.03 - Paris, France - Petit Bain º

9.03 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion º

10.03 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel º

11.03 - Apeldoorn, Netherlands - Gigant º

12.03 - TBD º

13.03 - London, England - Underworld º

* With Critical Mess

º With Typhus

+Opening act TBA

Atheist lineup:

Kelly Shaefer - vocals (founding member)

Steven Flynn - drums (founding member)

Daniel Martinez - guitars

Yoav Ruiz Feingold - bass

Anthony Medaglia - drums

Chris Martin - guitars