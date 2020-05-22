ATKINS MAY PROJECT Feat. Original JUDAS PRIEST Singer AL ATKINS Release "When The Bell Tolls" Music Video
May 22, 2020, an hour ago
Atkins May Project, featuring original Judas Priest vocalist Al Atkins and guitar virtuoso Paul May, have released a "social lockdown" video for the song, "When The Bell Tolls", featured on their new album, The Final Cut. Watch the clip below.
Tracklisting:
"The Revealing"
"The Final Cut"
"When The Bell Tolls"
"The War In-Between"
"Treading Water"
"Buried Alive"
"Fighting Man"
"Dead Mens Bones"
"Stranger In A Strange Land"
"The Cold Wind Blows"
"Masquerade"
"The Final Cut" (full version)
"When The Bell Tolls" video:
"The War In-Between" video:
Sampler: