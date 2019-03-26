ATLAS ENTITY Featuring DEVIN TOWNSEND Drummer SAMUS PAULICELLI Announce Beneath The Cosmic Silence Debut

Florida-based progressive death metal outfit Atlas Entity has announced the upcoming release of their first full-length album, Beneath The Cosmic Silence. The album is set for a Friday, June 14th release date. It is the follow up to the project's 2015 EP, Enceladus, which was well-received by sites and writers alike worldwide and the project's first effort after forming in 2014. Several years in the making, Beneath The Cosmic Silence is a multi-faceted progressive death metal experience enhanced by melodic death metal, technical death metal, and black metal elements.

The release once again unites multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Alex Gallegos with world-renowned drummer Samus Paulicelli, best known for his work with Decrepit Birth and his current year performance on the new Devin Townsend album, Empath. The group's prior 2015 effort had likewise featured Samus Paulicelli on session drums just as the new Atlas Entity album does. The artwork featured in Beneath the Cosmic Silence was created by the band's own core member Alex Gallegos and comes from images he shot when traveling across the U.S. exploring nature in his off time. The recording for the album was handled at home studios and at work studios between Alex and Samus respectively. Mixing and mastering for the release was handled by Grant McFarland and Carson Slovak at Atrium Audio in Lancaster, PA, both of which are well-known thanks to their top-notch work for high-profile bands such as Rivers of Nihil, August Burns Red, and Black Crown Initiate to name a few.

At its core, Beneath the Cosmic Silence is a two-man line-up, yet it is quite an ambitious and wide-spanning effort that outdoes many bands with a far more expansive core line-up. The album's sole guest spot is likewise a high-profile appearance, sporting a guest guitar solo from Obscura guitarist Rafael Trujillo on the closing song "Celestial Noise".

As Atlas Entity mastermind Alex Gallegos is keen to state, Beneath the Cosmic Silence is quite a different experience than their 2015 EP, Enceladus. He considers their new effort to be "more of a melodic death metal experience", while still heavy on progressive death metal, newfound black metal inflected ideas and further supported by plenty of emotive acoustic guitar work and clean singing for the first time on some tracks as well.

Atlas Entity comments on the release of Beneath The Cosmic Silence

“Songs from Beneath The Cosmic Silence cover various topics and stories such as becoming the wendigo, desert ghosts searching for their rightful place, lost gold beneath the mountains of Arizona, and more. This album is a bit of a departure from our previous release Enceladus, whereas the focus was more on the composition of the songs rather than raw technicality. While there are several technical parts in Beneath the Cosmic Silence, I wouldn’t call it a ‘tech-death’ album. I think this album would be enjoyed most by people who are fans of older Opeth, Amorphis, Agalloch, Falls of Rauros, and perhaps In Flames as well.”

Tracklisting:

“Adorned In Red”

“In The Shadow Of The Mountain Pt. 1”

“In The Shadow Of The Mountain Pt. 2”

“Murmurs Of Dissent”

“Visions Of Gold”

“Windswept”

“Scorned By The Snow”

“Celestial Noise”

Trailer: