ATREYU Share Music Video For New Song "Save Us"

Atreyu have shared the video for the new song "Save Us", which was produced by John Feldmann. Watch the clip below, and stream the song here.

"'Save Us' is not only a reflection of where we are musically, but also a mirror to the world in this ominous moment in time," the band says. "We chose to pair the powerful message with one of the heavier songs we've ever written. This song feels like the anthem that we all need right now. To us, it's a call to action to light the fire in ourselves. We can begin to make great change - but only if we look inside first."

With singer Alex Varkatzas recently departing, drummer and clean vocalist Brandon Saller will move into the frontman role. Guitarist Porter McKnight is now handling the harsh vocals, while Kyle Rosa joins the ranks as drummer.

Atreyu are working on their eighth album, which will be released via Spinefarm Records. "Save Us" will appear on the record.

Lineup:

Brandon Saller - Vocals

Dan Jacobs - Guitars

Travis Miguel - Guitars

Portner McKnight - Bass + Vocals

Kyle Rosa - Drums