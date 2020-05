ATROCITY Re-Issuing Gemini Album From 2000 On Limited Edition Coloured Vinyl LP

May 9, 2020, an hour ago

Atrocity frontman Alexander Krull has revealed the band is re-issuing their Gemini album, released in 2000, on limited edition coloured vinyl.

Gemini - Blue Edition can be ordered here, Gemini - Red Edition can be ordered here.

Tracklist

"Taste Of Sin"

"Zauberstab"

"Tanz der Teufel"

"Liebespiel"

"Wilder Schmetterling"

"Sound Of Silence"

"Das 11 Gebot"

"Sometimes... A Nightsong"

"Seasons In Black"

"Gemini"

"Lili Marleen"