ATROCITY Return To Massacre Records, Sign Long-Term Deal

German bashers Atrocity have signed a long-term record deal with Massacre Records. They are the first signing with Massacre Records since the label was taken over by Soulfood Music!

Atrocity frontman Alex Krull comments:

"It's sheer lunacy: Atrocity signs with Massacre Records - the label that accompanied the band during its most important and defining period in the mid-90's and which released Atrocity classics like Blut, Willenskraft and Werk 80. The fact that Jochen Richert and his Soulfood Music team are now on board too - after Soulfood Music and Massacre Records recently joined forces - makes it perfect! Back then, Jochen was already a successful distribution partner. We're looking forward to the collaboration with Thomas and Massacre Records, and we're going to emerge from the darkness very soon! Let the Swabian invasion begin!"

Massacre Records executive Thomas Hertler:

"The return of Atrocity to Massacre Records is almost unique in this business. After almost 20 years, the legendary Swabian connection is finally reunited again, and everyone involved is really looking forward to this collaboration!"

More details of the new deal will be revealed soon.