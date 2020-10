AUÐN Streaming Vökudraumsins Fangi Album In Full

Icelandic black metal formation, Auðn, will be releasing the studio album Vökudraumsins fangi tomorrow, Friday, October 30 via Season of Mist. A full album stream can be found below. Pre-order the album here.

Artwork by Mýrmann.

“Einn um alla tíð”

“Eldborg”

“Birtan hugann brennir”

“Verður von að bráð”

“Drepsótt”

“Næðir um”

“Horfin mér”

“Á himin stara”

“Ljóstýra”

“Vökudraumsins fangi”

Album stream:

“Eldborg” video:

(Photo - Daria Endresen)