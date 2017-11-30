AUGUST BURNS RED Ring In The Holiday Season With Cover Of "Last Christmas"

Two-time Grammy nominees August Burns Red are excited to kick off the holiday season with their reimagined version of the classic Christmas song "Last Christmas". August Burns Red have made a highly-anticipated annual tradition of releasing Christmas covers, with last year's being "What Child Is This? (Greensleeves)" and the beloved Home Alone theme song the year prior. "Last Christmas" will be available for purchase digitally tonight at 9pm PST / Midnight EST on iTunes.

"This year I sat down with the intention of writing something upbeat, melodic, and shredtastic," says bassist Dustin Davidson. "When I decided to cover 'Last Christmas' I kept in mind that most people only know the chorus of the song. I didn't want to recreate something word for word, or note by note, so I took the main hook and built a bunch of original ideas around it. The lyrics to Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' are very sad, so if you're feeling lonely this holiday season, I hope this cover finds you well."

This week, August Burns Red were announced as nominees for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in the Best Metal Performance category for their song "Invisible Enemy", taken from the band's latest full-length album Phantom Anthem. This marks the second Grammy nod for Lancaster, PA's August Burns Red, as they were nominated in the same category in the 58th Grammy Awards for their song "Identity" from 2015's Found In Far Away Places.

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards will take place in New York City on Sunday, January 28th, 2018, with winners being announced live from Madison Square Garden.

August Burns Red will kick off their headline Phantom Anthem Tour in January. Tickets are available now at AugustBurnsRed.com. Full tour routing below. August Burns Red have had a busy 2017, having toured The U.S. and Europe in support of the 10th anniversary of their Messengers album, and performing at major festivals, including Rock Allegiance Festival and Aftershock.

Tour dates:

January

5 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis/ M-Telus

6- Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

7- Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

9 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

10 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot

11 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

12 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

13 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

14 - Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick

16 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

17 - Calgary, AB - The Palace

19 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theater

20 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

21 - Portland, OR - Roseland

23 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

24 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

25 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Historic El Rey

29 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

30 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

31 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

February

1 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy

2 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

3 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Ballroom

4 - Austin, TX - Emo's

6 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

7 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

8 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

9 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven)

10 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Pete's

11 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

13 - Norfolk, VA - the Norva

14 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

15 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

16 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

17 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of Living Arts