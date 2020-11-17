AUGUST BURNS RED Take On MARIAH CAREY's Christmas Anthem (Audio); Christmas Burns Red 2020 Livestream Details Revealed

Every holiday season, August Burns Red - JB Brubaker (lead guitar), Brent Rambler (rhythm guitar), Matt Greiner (drums), Jake Luhrs (lead vocals), and Dustin Davidson (bass) - celebrate the most wonderful time of the year by offering up their unique and thoroughly metallic takes on Christmas classics. This year, they take on pop icon Mariah Carey.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania quintet have delivered their instrumental rendition of a modern holiday smash - Mimi's beloved "All I Want For Christmas Is You". Listen to Mariah's metalized hit below. The track is available at all DSPs here.

"This year, we decided to take a crack at the legendary Mariah Carey song 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'," says Brubaker. "This turned out to be one of the most fun holidays songs we've ever done, and a real head spinner for me on the guitar leads. I'm proud of how it came out and think it will be a staple for people looking for a little more metal in their holiday playlists."

ABR have also revealed the details of their annual Christmas Burns Red show. This year's event is going online, due to the pandemic.

The Christmas Burns Red 2020 Livestream Event takes place on Saturday, December 12 at 8 PM, EST/5 PM, PST. Tickets and merch bundles are available here.

During the Christmas Burns Red 2020 Livestream Event, ABR will be playing songs from their 2020-released album Guardians live for the first time. It will also feature the biggest and most festive Christmas Burns Red stage setup ever. There will be a brand new line of merch, a VIP option, and limited edition items. The more, the merrier!

"Doing an annual holiday show has been a long-standing tradition for ABR," says Brubaker. "This will be our 15th consecutive year, and we didn't want to let COVID-19 end the streak. While we are bummed we can't play for everyone in person, we are doing everything we can to make sure that this year's Christmas Burns Red is bigger and better than ever. This will be our first time playing a bunch of new songs off of Guardians, and we are putting the finishing touches on our biggest stage production to date. We can't wait to play for you again!"