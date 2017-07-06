AURA NOIR Live At Wacken Open Air 2012; Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Norwegian black/thrash metal band, Aura Noir, performed at Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2012. Video footage of the band’s full performance is available for streaming below.

Aura Noir’s setlist:

“Black Thrash Attack”
“Blood Unity”
“Wretched Face Of Evil”
“Hades Rise”
“Destructor”
“Condor”
“Heavens Of Fire” (Venom Cover)
“Hell's Fire”
“Iron Night”
“Black Metal Jaw”
“Sulphur Void”
“Conqueror”

