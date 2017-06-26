AURI Featuring NIGHTWISH Members Sign With Nuclear Blast; Debut Album Due In Spring 2018

Nightwish leader/keyboardist Tuomas Holopainen has joined forces with his wife, Finnish singer Johanna Kurkela, in Auri. The band’s debut will be released in 2018 via Nuclear Blast.

Echoes of another world resound from the depths of the legendary rabbit hole. Music diffused with moments of silence and escapist dream sequences, freed from time and earthly presence.

Auri begun its life with three people, united through their shared need to hear a kind of a music which can’t be described by words alone. A magical kind of sound to be heard whilst falling down Alice's rabbit hole.

The first song born of this mindset, “Aphrodite Rising”, appeared in 2011. And slowly the earth has cracked open again and ten more tracks have emerged out of the soil's dust.

Thus the trio was formed. The Finnish singer Johanna Kurkela lent her unique voice, while Troy Donockley and Tuomas Holopainen (both Nightwish) cast their spells with various other instruments. Using selected guest musicians and friends, the album finally takes its ultimate form under the direction of sound engineer Tim Oliver, all within the pastoral splendor of Real World studios in Southern England.

Auri put the 'drink me potion' to its lips, grew to full size, and is now ready to slay the Jabberwocky. Hand in hand with Nuclear Blast, they lead their listeners into the shadows behind the mirror, and in spring 2018 their debut album will evoke ghosts of an ethereal sphere.

Auri lineup:

Johanna Kurkela - Voices & viola

Tuomas Holopainen - Keys & backing voices

Troy Donockley - Acoustic and electric guitars, bouzouki, uilleann pipes, low whistles, aerophone, bodhran, keys, voices

(Photo - Tim Martindale)