Australia’s DESECRATOR Sign With Alpha Omega Management

Australia’s Desecrator have inked a deal with Alpha Omega Management.

Desecrator are a 4-piece thrash metal band based in Melbourne. With a sound that has been compared to early Testament, Death Angel and Sacred Reich, Desecrator’s twin guitar attack, punishing rhythm section and blood soaked vocals have won over the old guard of staunch metal fans as well as recruiting the new wave of young thrashers. Desecrator will unleash more information about their upcoming album, soon.

The band's statement on the signing: "Desecrator are hella excited to announce our addition to the Alpha Omega roster. Alex Azzali's vision for Alpha Omega roster bands, their touring schedules, logistics and progression is exactly in line with how we have operated over the last 7 years. We feel he understands the necessity for a DIY ethic in a current day cashless business and how to maintain that status whilst climbing the music industry ladder internationally. We can't wait to sink our teeth into 2017!”

Alpha Omega Management adds: "We're excited to welcome our first Australian band, Desecrator, to our roster! We've seen these guys in action and seen how they steam the stages they play, delivering some serious ass-kicking thrash with their unconditional attitude! Next announcements soon, stay tuned!"

(Photo - LD Photography Inc.)