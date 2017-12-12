Australia’s RISE OF AVERNUS Streaming “Forged In Eidolon” Lyric Video

Australian symphonic doom act Rise Of Avernus have released a lyric video for “Forged In Eidolon”. The song is taken from the band’s upcoming album Eigengrau, due for release on January 19th, 2018 via Code666.

Eigengrau is the fourth studio release from Rise of Avernus, and without doubt their heaviest and darkest release thus far. Mixed and mastered by Logan Mader (Fear Factory, Gojira, Five Finger Death Punch), artwork by Seth Siron Anton.