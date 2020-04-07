Author MARTIN POPOFF Announces Limelight – RUSH In The ‘80s Book

Author Martin Popoff is preparing his new book dissecting the ‘80s material from Rush. Limlight – Rush In The ‘80s is slated for an October 2020 release.

Popoff provides an update on the book:

“Just proofed today the typeset version of Limelight that now gets turned into Advance Reader Copies (ARCs) for reviewers, i.e. without the photo sections. Slated for October 2020. I should get physical copies of Anthem for selling, signing and shipping from my office, within a week. Yes, all supply chains are open on the first of the trilogy. Or, scratch that, at least as far as my toil concerned. You won't be able to walk into a book store and buy it. I'll post details here and send to my mailing list when I can look across the room and see heavy boxes. For now, this is all I know.”