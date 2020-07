AUTOPSY - Pro-Shot Footage Of Hellfest 2017 Performance Posted

US death metal pioneers, Autopsy, performed at Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 16, 2017. Watch professionally filmed video footage of the band's set below.

Setlist:

"Twisted Mass Of Burnt Decay"

"In The Grip Of Winter"

"Severed Survival"

"Strung Up And Gutted"

"Voices"

"Fleshcrawl"

"Arch Cadaver"

"Critical Madness"

"Burial"

"Pagan Saviour"

"Embalmed"

"Ridden With Disease"

"Destined To Fester"

"Gasping For Air"

"Service For A Vacant Coffin"