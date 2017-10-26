AUTOPSY To Release Puncturing The Grotesque Mini-Album; Title Track Streaming

Marking 30 years of depravity, the highly influential US death metal pioneers return with the Puncturing The Grotesque mini-LP, containing seven tracks of blistering sickness, and their first new material since the pulverizing Skull Grinder, on December 15th.

The release will be available exclusively through the Peaceville store on CD/ LP and digitally (with all pre-orders receiving the title track as an instant download) - pre-orders are available now here.

With the returning lineup of Chris Reifert, Eric Cutler, Danny Coralles and Joe Trevisano, Autopsy once more deliver a rancid concoction of slow brooding doom and high-octane metal madness injected with twisted solos and an overdose of vocal insanity.

Puncturing The Grotesque features a high-octane version of the none-too-subtly titled “Fuck You!!!”, originally known from 80’s West Oakland act Bloodbath (which once featured current guitarist Danny Coralles). Bloodbath US was a large inspiration for Autopsy in their formative years.

Recorded at Earhammer Studios (Violation Wound), in Oakland CA with engineering & co-production duties carried out by Greg Wilkinson. With the delightfully distasteful artwork comes courtesy of Dennis Dread (Darkthrone/Abscess).

Puncturing The Grotesque tracklisting

“Depths Of Dehumanization”

“Puncturing The Grotesque”

“The Sick Get Sicker”

“Gas Mask Lust”

“Corpses At War”

“Gorecrow”

“Fuck You!!!”

“Puncturing The Grotesque”:

Of the 30th anniversary of Autopsy, mainman Chris Reifert comments: “30 years of Autopsy… how the hell did that happen? Seems like just yesterday but somehow a million years ago that a couple of degenerate teenagers formed this beast that still lumbers and lurches around the confines of the studio and the expanse of the world itself. It’s hard for us to believe too. Just don’t think we’re letting you out of the audio noose yet… we still have some of our sickest tricks up our sleeves for your horrific pleasure!”

One of the early breed of US death metal acts, Autopsy formed in 1987 in San Francisco, and released four albums on Peaceville Records - beginning with the classic debut Severed Survival in 1989 - before disbanding in 1995, with members going on to form Abscess. Autopsy triumphantly and officially returned from the grave after a 15-year hiatus with the 2010 EP, The Tomb Within. This was followed by the release of the band’s fifth studio album, Macabre Eternal in 2011, to great acclaim, and the band has subsequently remained at the top of the death metal pile since. The full legacy of Autopsy was also recently extensively documented in the book/set After The Cutting.