AUTUMN'S END Premiers "Burn The Earth" Music Video

Arizona-based blackened death thrashers, Autumn’s End, have just released their new video for the title track of their latest EP, Burn The Earth. Watch the clip below.

Filmed in multiple locations including a lava field in Northern AZ, by Jason Wyatt and Jason Cakebread of Fatcake media, Autumn’s End show off their darker and more aggressive side with this blast beat entwined single. A perfect precursor to their new album, slated for a March 2019 arrival on Combat Records (recently obtained and launched by David Ellefson of Megadeth).

Stream Autumn’s End music on all active streaming sights like iTunes, Spotify, Bandcamp, etc.