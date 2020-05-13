AVATAR Shares Teaser For Upcoming "Silence In The Age Of Apes" Music Video

May 13, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal avatar

AVATAR Shares Teaser For Upcoming "Silence In The Age Of Apes" Music Video

Swedish metallers, Avatar, will release the Johan Carlén-directed music video for their new single, "Silence In The Age Of Apes", on Thursday (May 14) at 4 PM, ET / 10 PM, CET. The song will be featured on the band's new album, Hunter Gatherer, out on August 7 via eOne. A teaser for the new video can be seen below:

"A new door opens. A new era begins. Step into the darkness, and see," said Avatar, introducing the new album. Check out the trailer below, and stay tuned for further details.



Featured Audio

MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS – “Dracul Son” (Silver Lining)

MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS – “Dracul Son” (Silver Lining)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

Latest Reviews