AVATAR Shares Teaser For Upcoming "Silence In The Age Of Apes" Music Video

Swedish metallers, Avatar, will release the Johan Carlén-directed music video for their new single, "Silence In The Age Of Apes", on Thursday (May 14) at 4 PM, ET / 10 PM, CET. The song will be featured on the band's new album, Hunter Gatherer, out on August 7 via eOne. A teaser for the new video can be seen below:

"A new door opens. A new era begins. Step into the darkness, and see," said Avatar, introducing the new album. Check out the trailer below, and stay tuned for further details.