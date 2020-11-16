AVATARIUM To Release "An Evening With Avatarium" On All Digital Platforms In December; "Moonhorse" Live Video Streaming

Sweden's Avatarium might not have been able to set the European stages on fire with their magical live show this year due to obvious reasons - however, instead, they'll bring the best tracks from their four studio albums right into your living room now.

After previously releasing their Live In Stockholm show as downloadable concert via Blackbox in August (still available here, the band has now announced that their first official live release, titled An Evening With Avatarium, will be available on all streaming platforms on December 4.

Guitar master Marcus Jidell comments: "This concert was recorded right before the outbreak of COVID-19; it’s the tour we should have made 2020. In these hard and challenging times we hope you’ll get some good energy and power from our doomy, intense, dynamic and heavy show!!"

In case you weren't able to download the full show yet, get a glimpse of Avatarium's live show with the haunting classic, "Moonhorse":

Lineup:

Jennie-Ann Smith - Vocals

Marcus Jidell - Guitar

Andreas ‘Habo’ Johansson - Drums

Rickard Nilsson - Organ

Mats Rydström - Live Bass

(Photo - Phil Jamieson)