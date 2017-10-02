AVENGED SEVENFOLD Announce North American Leg Of The Stage World Tour With BREAKING BENJAMIN, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE; Video Trailer

Avenged Sevenfold have announced the first round of dates for The Stage World Tour, in North America with special guests Breaking Benjamin and Bullet For My Valentine. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 6th at 10 AM local time. Canadian dates will be announced next week, with more to be announced after.

Enhance your show experience by checking out A7X-curated VIP packages. You’ll be welcomed into the Paradigm Lounge, grab a copy of the exclusive Unholy Confessions book, get great tickets to the show and more. Full details on VIP packages here.

Tour dates:

January

12 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena - ***General on-sale 12PM local

14 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Van Andel Arena - *Deathbat Nation pre-sale 10/4 12PM local, ***General on-sale 1PM local

16 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

17 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center - ***General on-sale 12PM local

24 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center - ***General on-sale 11AM local

25 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

27 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sandford Premier Center

31 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum - **TM/Local pre-sale 10/12, ***General on-sale 10/13. Both 10AM local.

February

2 - North Little Rock, AR - Verizon Center

3 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

6 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Bank Arena

8 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

9 - Cedar Rapids, IA - US Cellular Center

11 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome