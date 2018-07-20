AVENGED SEVENFOLD Cancel Summer Tour, Including Performance At Heavy Montréal; LIMP BIZKIT Announced As Replacement

It is with a lot of regret that Heavy Montreal announces that Avenged Sevenfold has to cancel their headlining performance scheduled for July 29th at Parc Jean-Drapeau, due to illness.

Band Statement:

“There is no good way to start out a note containing bad news but here it is.

“After Europe I came down with a terrible viral infection that rendered me voiceless.

“I tried my best to take care of the situation with voice rest, medication and doctor visits but the voice was only getting worse.

“After a week of steroids, the swelling went down enough to see the cause of the problem. A blood blister has formed on my vocal folds and is preventing them from vibrating properly. In short, I can’t sing anything at the moment and the more I attempt to, the more damage is being done. Luckily, as of now the doctors feel that 3 months of no singing and voice rest should get my chords back on track.

“Unfortunately, this means we will have to cancel all tour dates at the moment.

“Decisions like this weigh on me very heavily. It’s a tour I was looking forward to very much. I want to apologize to the fans who have spent their time and money booking travel arrangements and accommodations. I also want to apologize to our crew and the other bands who were depending on this tour.

“None of these things are lost on me.

“Just know that I have exhausted every possible solution in trying to get out there and perform for you. It just simply can’t happen at the moment.

“We have a few things coming down the pipe soon that should be fun, so we hope you look out for those.

“Again, I am deeply sorry and hope to see you all soon.

“In silence,

“M”

Heavy Montreal was disappointed to hear about the cancelled concerts last week by Avenged Sevenfold in Quebec and Saint John. The festival wanted to offer fans an opportunity to see Avenged Sevenfold. Unfortunately, the promotional offer was unable to come to fruition.

“Heavy Montreal would like to wish them a prompt recovery.” Said Nick Farkas, Vice-President of Concerts & Events for evenko “We look forward to welcoming them back to Montreal, real soon!"

Heavy Montreal has announced that Limp Bizkit will be taking over the timeslot. The renowned band is coming back to Montreal for the first time since 2003. Celebrated for their massive hits since the late 90s, the band is notorious for their raucous high energy and festival performances.

Heavy Montreal presented by Black Label is set to take place on July 28th-29th at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal.

Previously announced, American metalcore act Emmure, and Ontario native Lee Aaron have been added to the lineup. Also, Heavy Montréal is proud to announce that local metal band Sword, and death metal band Jungle Rot will be part of the festivities.

Single Day and Festival passes are now on sale at HeavyMontreal.com.

Single Day Passes:

- General Admission: $95 (taxes & service fees included)

- Gold: $165 (taxes & service fees included)

Weekend Passes:

- General Admission: $165 (taxes & service fees included)

- Gold: $300 (taxes & service fees included)

Weekend Warrior Passes (’77 Montréal + Heavy Montréal)

- General Admission: $210 (taxes & service fees included)

- Gold: $320 (taxes & service fees included)

Gold Passes:

- Gives access to the Casino de Montréal platform located near the main stage, with private washrooms and exclusive food & beverage stands.

Weekend Warrior Passes:

- This is the perfect option for fans that want to add a day of punk rock to their heavy weekend! Heavy Montréal and '77 Montréal are teaming up to offer you a Weekend Warrior 3-Day Combo Pass. Festival goers will be able to attend the 2nd edition of ’77 Montréal taking place on Friday, July 27th at the same location where Heavy Montréal is happening over the following two days.