Avoid Forex Scam: How to Spot Fraud Brokers

The digital age has brought a lot of wonders to our daily lives. It’s been much easier to access almost everything just as long as you’re connected to the internet. What used to take a considerable amount of time is now just a few clicks away.

Every industry today is embracing technology to advance innovation and their business. One industry that has experienced significant digital changes is the Forex industry. Before, people were only able to buy and sell currencies through physical trading floors. Also, it was only for big-time players like banks, firms, and wealthy fund managers. But things have changed, and we’d like to think it’s for the better. Now, anyone can access the Forex market at the comfort of their homes, and for an affordable price.

That being said, the advancement of technology has also opened the door for fraudsters to enter the market - a sad fact we all have to accept. These people use deceptive marketing tactics to entice emotionally weak traders into investing.

Because of the Forex market being a gigantic market, with over $6 trillion daily trading volume globally, it’s become a place for opportunists to fraud people who aspire to find success trading currencies. One big source of fraud in the Forex world is Forex brokers.

The question is, how can you avoid scam? How can you spot fraud brokers? We’ll give you some useful tips below.

Unregulated Forex Brokers

While there are reliable, well-regulated best Forex brokers, there are also those not holding any licenses from credible regulatory agencies. Typically, unregulated brokers lure clients by promising guaranteed profits, 0 spreads, or other too good to be true offerings and promotions. Because everything happens online, it’s easy for fraud brokers to present themselves as legit, trusted companies. The key not to fall into their traps is by carefully checking their backgrounds before entering into any trading agreement.

Thankfully, it’s very much easy to check if a broker is regulated nowadays. Forex companies are required to display legal documents on their website so anyone eyeing using their services will know if they can be trusted. Check for a company address and verify it. Regulated brokers post their license numbers on their website. To check its validity, you can go to the website of their regulators. Do yourself a huge favor and do these tips.

Clone Forex Brokers

There are many clone Forex brokers that have been reported over the years. At first glance, these brokers may appear reliable and regulated, but if you take a closer look and do a further investigation, they come out as fake, clone brokers.

You have to be careful with these types of companies. They’re so good at copying the original, regulated broker, so you have to take due diligence. Again, do a thorough background check first before depositing funds.

Fraud Forex Brokers Manipulate Spreads and Hunt Stop Loss

There are Forex brokers (they are a lot!) who cheat their clients. One famous way to do this is by manipulating bid/ask spreads. If you’ve been around Forex trading long enough, you’ve probably heard many complaints about brokers widening their spreads even during normal market conditions.

For example, if the normal spreads are around 1-2 pips, fraud brokers widen it to around 7-8 pips. 7-8 pips might not seem a lot at first glance, but if these brokers have thousands of clients each trading a few times per day, they’ll add up!

Another way scam brokers fraud clients is by stop hunting. This fraudulent act has become around for many years, and a ton of traders have fallen victims. You have to remember that brokers are aware where clients place their stops, and if you’re trading with a fraud, it will likely run after your stops, forcing your positions to close out.

Because such activity still persists these days, regulators have become stricter and have imposed new rules to protect traders. This is why it’s very important to select a Forex trader that’s licensed by a regulatory agency. Stay away from unregulated Forex companies at all costs. Also, it will not hurt to ask around for feedback from other more experienced traders.